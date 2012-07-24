版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 7月 24日 星期二

Ohio refinery ops at normal rates after planned work:Husky

NEW YORK, July 24 Husky Energy's 
155,000 barrels-per-day refinery in Lima, Ohio returned back to
normal operations after the refiner completed planned work at
the plant last week, the company said on Tuesday.
    Husky had started planned work on a catalytic reduction
system for three boilers, which it said would not affect
production.

