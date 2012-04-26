UPDATE 1-Husky's Ohio refinery still operating after leak

* Refinery producing about 120,000 bpd

* Repairs expected to take 2-7 days

* Leak reported after midday on Wednesday

CALGARY, Alberta, April 26 Husky Energy Inc was still processing about 120,000 barrels per day of fuel at its Lima, Ohio, refinery after a leak shut down a unit, an executive said Thursday.

Repairs at the plant, which has a capacity of 155,000 bpd, should take two to seven days to complete, Bob Baird, vice president of downstream for Husky, said in a conference call.

The company reported just after midday on Wednesday that black smoke began gushing from a stack in the aromatics heater after a malfunction in a fuel gas system, Dina Pierce, spokeswoman for the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency, said. The incident lasted about 30 minutes.

No fire was reported, Pierce said.