Husky says ops normal at Lima refinery as strike continues

HOUSTON May 29 Husky Energy Inc's 155,000 barrel per day (bpd) Lima, Ohio, refinery was operating normally on Tuesday as a strike by 230 hourly workers entered a fifth day, a company spokesman said.

Since members of United Steelworkers union (USW) local 624 went on strike on Friday morning, managers and technical staff have been running the refinery.

Husky spokesman Mel Duvall said on Tuesday that no talks have been scheduled with the USW.

A USW representative was not immediately available to discuss refinery operations.

