Imperial says Sarnia refinery suffers unit upset

CALGARY, Alberta May 7 A coker unit at Imperial Oil Ltd's 121,000 bpd Sarnia, Ontario, refinery suffered an upset on Sunday, sending up a plume of black smoke, and was taken out of service, the company said.

The impact on supply and operations was not immediately known, Imperial spokesman Jon Harding said.

In a news release, Imperial said feed to the unit was shut off. The rest of the plant was still operating, Harding said.