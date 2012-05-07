Imperial says Sarnia refinery suffers unit upset

UPDATE 2-Toshiba says not aware Westinghouse considering Chapter 11 filing
* Such a filing not an option for Toshiba right now -analyst (Adds analyst comment, detail)
CALGARY, Alberta May 7 A coker unit at Imperial Oil Ltd's 121,000 bpd Sarnia, Ontario, refinery suffered an upset on Sunday, sending up a plume of black smoke, and was taken out of service, the company said.
The impact on supply and operations was not immediately known, Imperial spokesman Jon Harding said.
In a news release, Imperial said feed to the unit was shut off. The rest of the plant was still operating, Harding said.
* Posts 2nd straight drop in quarterly revenue on China ad curbs
Feb 24 Speciality chemicals maker Sika on Friday posted a 21.8 percent rise in net profit for 2016 and said it will propose an increased dividend for 2016.