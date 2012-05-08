版本:
Imperial shuts unit at Sarnia refinery for work

CALGARY, Alberta, May 8 Imperial Oil Ltd
 has taken a unit down at its Sarnia, Ontario, refinery
for several weeks of maintenance, the company said on a local
information line.	
    Imperial said other units at the 121,000 barrel a day plant
will remain operating during the work. On Sunday, a coker unit
had an operational upset, sending up thick, black smoke.	
    An Imperial spokesman was not immediately available for
comment.

