UPDATE 1-Work completed at Imperial's Ontario refinery

* Nanticoke refinery back in operation * Work continues at Sarnia, Strathcona CALGARY, Alberta, May 29 Imperial Oil Ltd said on Tuesday that its 112,000 barrel a day Nanticoke, Ontario, refinery had resumed normal operations following several weeks of planned maintenance. Among its other facilities, work continues at the 121,000 bpd Sarnia, Ontario, refinery, where some units are still operating, and at the 187,000 Strathcona plant in Alberta, spokesman Jon Harding said in an email. Maintenance at Strathcona, located near Edmonton, began May 10. At Sarnia, Imperial said two weeks ago that a coker unit, which processes heavy oil, would down for several weeks of unscheduled work after a plume of black smoke rose from the plant.