2012年 10月 30日

Imperial Oil Sarnia refinery hit by power outage

CALGARY, Alberta Oct 30 Imperial Oil Ltd said on Tuesday that several units at its 121,000 barrel a day Sarnia, Ontario, refinery were shut down in a power outage as super storm Sandy ripped into the region early Tuesday.

Imperial said power was restored at 5 a.m. Eastern time and it plans to restart some of the units, including the coker, on Tuesday. The company currently does not believe the outage will affect petroleum product supplies, it said.

