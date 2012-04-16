Imperial's Alberta refinery unaffected after alarm

PRESS DIGEST- British Business - March 1
March 1 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
CALGARY, Alberta, April 16 Imperial Oil Ltd said an alarm that sounded at its 187,000 barrel a day Strathcona refinery in Edmonton, Alberta, on Monday was due to a "minor equipment issue" that had no impact on operations.
"They identified it and resolved it and the all-clear was sounded ... about 40 minutes later," Imperial spokesman Jon Harding said. "There were no injuries and no impact on refinery production."
March 1 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* 2-yr Treasury yields at 2017 high on March hike expectation
Feb 28 A federal judge in New Jersey has dismissed a long-running lawsuit accusing Hartford Financial Services Group Inc's investment management unit of overcharging investors in six mutual funds, following a rare trial.