Imperial's Sarnia refinery operating during repair

BRIEF-LGI Homes says on track to close more than 4,700 homes in 2017
* Announced 224 homes closed in February 2017, compared to 245 home closings in February 2016
CALGARY, Alberta, May 8 Imperial Oil Ltd said on Tuesday the outage of a processing unit at its 121,000 barrel a day Sarnia, Ontario, will allow the company to conduct maintenance on other processing equipment over the course of several weeks. Spokesman Jon Harding declined to give the capacity of the unit that is down for work, but said other parts of the plant remain in operation. Harding also said the company is conducting maintenance on various units at its 112,000 bpd Nanticoke, Ontario, refinery and that work is also expected to last several weeks.
March 3 Ride services company Uber Technologies Inc for years has used a secret tool to avoid authorities in markets where its service faced resistance by law enforcement or was banned, the company confirmed on Friday.
March 3 Caterpillar Inc was sued on Friday for allegedly deceiving shareholders about its business, one day after federal law enforcers raided three of its buildings in connection with a probe into the heavy machinery manufacturer's offshore tax practices.