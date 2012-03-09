UPDATE 2-Imperial Sarnia refinery operating after leak

BRIEF-LGI Homes says on track to close more than 4,700 homes in 2017
* Announced 224 homes closed in February 2017, compared to 245 home closings in February 2016
CALGARY, Alberta, March 9 Imperial Oil Ltd said on Friday that its 121,000 barrel per day refinery in Sarnia, Ontario, was operating normally following a small oil leak at the site.
Pius Rolheiser, a spokesman for the company, said a small amount of heavy oil leaked from a pipe and has been contained.
"There's no impact on production, no impact on operations," Roheiser said. "It was minor release of some very heavy oil."
The size of the leak is not known.
The company said the leak, which occurred at about 3:30 p.m. local time, caused no fires or vapor releases.
March 3 Ride services company Uber Technologies Inc for years has used a secret tool to avoid authorities in markets where its service faced resistance by law enforcement or was banned, the company confirmed on Friday.
March 3 Caterpillar Inc was sued on Friday for allegedly deceiving shareholders about its business, one day after federal law enforcers raided three of its buildings in connection with a probe into the heavy machinery manufacturer's offshore tax practices.