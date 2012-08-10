版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 8月 11日 星期六

Imperial Oil says Sarnia refinery operations unaffected by fire

CALGARY, Alberta Aug 10 A small fire on Friday at Imperial Oil Ltd's 121,000 barrel per day Sarnia, Ontario, refinery was quickly extinguished and has had no effect on the facility's operations, said Pius Rolheiser, a spokesman for the company.

The facility completed a major maintenance turnaround last month after several weeks of work.

