版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 9月 1日 星期四 00:07 BJT

Imperial's Sarnia refinery issues alert for toxic release

NEW YORK Aug 31 Imperial Oil (IMO.TO) on Wednesday issued an alert for toxic vapor released at its 121,000 barrel-per-day refinery in Sarnia, Ontario, according to a filing with provincial regulators.

Local media reported that warning sirens sounded at the facility.

The refinery is across the St. Clair River from Port Huron, Michigan, about 65 miles (105 km) north of Detroit.

A company spokesman was not immediately available for comment.

(Reporting by Janet McGurty in New York and Jeff Jones in Calgary)

(janet.mcgurty@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: janet.mcgurty.reuters.com@reuters.net; 646 226 3027))

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐