Imperial issues all-clear at Sarnia, Ontario refinery

 NEW YORK, Aug 31 Imperial Oil (IMO.TO) issued
an all-clear at its 121,000-barrels-per-day refinery in Sarnia,
Ontario on Wednesday, a filing with provincial regulators
showed.
 Earlier, the company issued an alert for toxic vapor at the
refinery and local media reported warning sirens sounding.
A company spokesman was not immediately available.
 (Reporting by Janet McGurty in New York and Jeff Jones in
Calgary; Editing by Dale Hudson)

