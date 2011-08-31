Imperial issues all-clear at Sarnia, Ontario refinery

NEW YORK, Aug 31 Imperial Oil ( IMO.TO ) issued an all-clear at its 121,000-barrels-per-day refinery in Sarnia, Ontario on Wednesday, a filing with provincial regulators showed.

Earlier, the company issued an alert for toxic vapor at the refinery and local media reported warning sirens sounding.

A company spokesman was not immediately available. (Reporting by Janet McGurty in New York and Jeff Jones in Calgary; Editing by Dale Hudson)