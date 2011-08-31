UPDATE 1-Leak prompts air alert at Imperial Sarnia refinery

* Light hydrocarbon leaks from line

* No impact on production (Updates with company comment)

CALGARY, Alberta Aug 31 Imperial Oil Ltd (IMO.TO) issued a warning signal at its Sarnia, Ontario, refinery on Wednesday after a line leaked some vapor, but issued an all-clear about half an hour later, a spokesman said.

There was no impact on output at the 121,000 barrel a day plant.

"Our emergency response crew responded to a release of light hydrocarbon from a line that was in a unit at the refinery," Imperial spokesman Jon Harding said.

There were no injuries, and air-monitoring readings confirmed there was no impact to air quality, Harding said. An investigation is under way.

The refinery is across the St. Clair River from Port Huron, Michigan. (Reporting by Jeffrey Jones in Calgary and Janet McGurty in New York; editing by Peter Galloway)