Imperial Oil reports alarm at Strathcona refinery

April 16 Imperial Oil Ltd reported an alarm at its 187,000 barrel-per-day Strathcona refinery in Edmonton, Alberta.

Imperial said the alarm sounded at around 3:20 pm local time and the refinery personal had responded and are investigating the cause, according to a community information line.

The company said no details were available yet on the incident.

