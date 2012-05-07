版本:
Smoke rose from Imperial's Sarnia refinery -report

CALGARY, Alberta May 7 A plume of black smoke rose from Imperial Oil Ltd's Sarnia, Ontario, refinery, on Sunday, local media reported.

Radio Sarnia News reported that the all-clear was sounded at the 121,000 barrel-per-day plant five hours after the smoke was reported in the morning. An Imperial spokesman was not immediately available to comment on the incident.

