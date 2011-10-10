Japan's JX says lubricant oil making unit caught fire

TOKYO Oct 10 Japan's top oil refiner, JX Nippon Oil & Energy Corp, said the 8,200 barrels per day lubricant oil manufacturing unit at its Negishi refinery near Tokyo caught fire around 6:30 p.m. (0930 GMT) on Sunday, but was extinguished by 8:55 p.m.

The lube oil unit had been shut for a scheduled maintenance when the fire occurred in the heat-exchanger system, the wholly-owned unit of JX Holdings , said in a statement. There were no injuries.

The company said it would investigate the cause of the incident and rule out any repeat.

The fire had no impact on the refinery's other oil-processing units, including the two crude distillation units (CDUs), a company official said.

There is no change in the schedule to shut one of the CDUs, the 120,000 bpd No.1 unit, from Oct. 12, for a planned maintenance, the official added. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori)