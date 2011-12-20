Japan's JX unit to skip refinery maintenance in 2012 -source

BRIEF-Kincora completes private placement
* Kincora completes private placement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO Dec 20 The Osaka International Refining Co, a unit of Japan's top refiner JX Nippon Oil & Energy, will skip planned maintenance on its sole 115,000 barrels per day Osaka refinery in western Japan in 2012, an industry source familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.
The export-oriented refinery, 51 percent-owned by JX, with the rest held by Petrochina, underwent a scheduled turnaround from mid-March to mid-April this year. Medium-scale maintenance is planned in 2013.
* Kincora completes private placement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 10 Maurice "Hank" Greenberg, the former American International Group Inc chief executive, has reached a settlement that ends his 12-year battle with the New York attorney general's office, which accused him of orchestrating sham transactions at the insurer.
* Qtrly loss per share $0.04 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: