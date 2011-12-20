版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 12月 20日 星期二 15:28 BJT

Japan's JX unit to skip refinery maintenance in 2012 -source

TOKYO Dec 20 The Osaka International Refining Co, a unit of Japan's top refiner JX Nippon Oil & Energy, will skip planned maintenance on its sole 115,000 barrels per day Osaka refinery in western Japan in 2012, an industry source familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

The export-oriented refinery, 51 percent-owned by JX, with the rest held by Petrochina, underwent a scheduled turnaround from mid-March to mid-April this year. Medium-scale maintenance is planned in 2013.

