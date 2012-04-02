版本:
Japan JX: restarted 145,000 bpd Sendai CDU on March 31

TOKYO, April 2 JX Nippon Oil & Energy Corp , Japan's biggest oil refiner, said on Monday it restarted a 145,000 barrels per day (bdp) crude distillation unit (CDU) at its Sendai refinery in northern Japan on March 31.

The CDU had been shut since March 27 due to an unspecified problem, a company spokesman said.

