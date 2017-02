TOKYO Jan 25 Top Japanese oil refiner JX Nippon Oil & Energy Corp said on Wednesday that it had started test runs of the 145,000 barrels per day sole crude distillation unit (CDU) at its quake-hit Sendai refinery in mid-January.

JX, a wholly owned unit of JX Holdings, reiterated that there was no change in its plans to resume commercial production at the refinery, which has been shut since last year's magnitude 9.0 earthquake and tsunami, at the end of March.