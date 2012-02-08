Japan's JX to shut 4 CDUs for turnaround -sources

TOKYO Feb 8 Japan's top refiner JX Nippon Oil & Energy Corp plans to shut four crude distillation units (CDUs) at three of its refineries for scheduled maintenance in 2012, industry sources said.

JX, which has a capacity to process 1.63 million barrels per day (bpd) of crude oil, including condensate, will shut the sole 136,000 bpd CDU at its Oita refinery from May 15 to June 13 and both CDUs at its 270,000 bpd Negishi refinery for about a month around September-October, they said.

The company last month announced it would shut the 127,000 bpd CDU at its Marifu refinery from Feb. 4 to March 9 for turnaround. But it has not revealed any other maintenance plans.