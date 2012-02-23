版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 2月 23日 星期四 17:12 BJT

Japan JX: fire at alkylation unit put out

TOKYO Feb 23 Japan's top oil refiner Nippon Oil & Energy Corp said a fire broke out at a gasoline-making alkylation unit at its Mizushima-A refinery in western Japan shortly before noon on Thursday, but was extinguished about 20 minutes later.

The unit has a capacity of 9,300 barrels per day, according to the company web site.

There were no injuries and an investigation was being conducted, the company, a unit of JX Holdings, said in a statement.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐