Japan's JX shuts vacuum distillation unit after fire

TOKYO Aug 6 Japan's top oil refiner, JX Nippon
Oil & Energy Corp, a unit of JX Holdings, said it shut
the No.2 vacuum distillation unit at its 140,000 barrels per day
(bpd) Mizushima-A refinery in western Japan on Sunday after the
unit caught fire.
The fire occurred at around 11:23 a.m. (0223 GMT) on Sunday
and was extinguished by 6:57 p.m. (0957 GMT) the same day, the
company said in a statement. The No.2 vacuum distillation unit
has a capacity of 17,000 bpd, according to the company's web
site. There were no injuries from the fire.
The unit makes basic feedstock for lubricant oil and the
company has shut units related to lubricant oil production after
the fire, a company official said.
There was no impact to the operations of the refinery's sole
140,000 bpd crude distillation unit (CDU) and other secondary
units that make other oil products, he added.