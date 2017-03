TOKYO Aug 20 Japan's top oil refiner JX Nippon Oil & Energy said one of the three gas-fired power generating units at its 145,000 barrels per day (bpd) Sendai refinery caught fire late on Sunday, but there has been no impact on refining operations.

The fire at the No.3 gas-turbine unit, with a capacity of about 34 megawatts, had been extinguished by early Monday and there were no injuries, a company official said.