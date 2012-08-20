UPDATE 1-Japan's JX says no impact on refining ops from power unit fire

BRIEF-Flipkart and Microsoft in pact for cloud partnership
* Flipkart and Microsoft forge cloud partnership to expand e-commerce in India
* JX says fire at Sendai refinery gas-turbine unit extinguished
* Says no impact on oil refining ops, no injuries
* Incident is being investigated, no timetable for unit restart
TOKYO, Aug 20 Japan's top oil refiner JX Nippon Oil & Energy said on Monday that a fire late the day before at one of the three gas-fired power generating units at its Sendai refinery had not affected refining operations.
The blaze at the No.3 gas-turbine unit, with a capacity of about 34 megawatts, had been extinguished by early Monday and there were no injuries, a company official said. Other gas-turbine units at the 145,000 barrels per day (bpd) refinery were operating normally, he added.
"The gas turbine has been stopped due to a suspension order from the (local) fire department, but there has been no impact at all on other units and refining operations," the official said.
The incident is under investigation and there is no timetable for the unit's restart, he said.
The firm sells excess power supply from the plant's power units to other users.
ZURICH, Feb 20 U.S.-based Northern Trust is buying UBS Group's UBS Asset Management fund administration servicing units in Luxembourg and Switzerland, UBS said in a statement on Monday.
TOKYO, Feb 20 A major aluminium producer has made an indicative offer of a premium of $125 per tonne to Japanese buyers for April-June primary metal shipments, up 32 percent from the last quarter, three sources directly involved in pricing talks said on Monday.