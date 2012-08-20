UPDATE 1-Japan's JX says no impact on refining ops from power unit fire

* JX says fire at Sendai refinery gas-turbine unit extinguished

* Says no impact on oil refining ops, no injuries

* Incident is being investigated, no timetable for unit restart

TOKYO, Aug 20 Japan's top oil refiner JX Nippon Oil & Energy said on Monday that a fire late the day before at one of the three gas-fired power generating units at its Sendai refinery had not affected refining operations.

The blaze at the No.3 gas-turbine unit, with a capacity of about 34 megawatts, had been extinguished by early Monday and there were no injuries, a company official said. Other gas-turbine units at the 145,000 barrels per day (bpd) refinery were operating normally, he added.

"The gas turbine has been stopped due to a suspension order from the (local) fire department, but there has been no impact at all on other units and refining operations," the official said.

The incident is under investigation and there is no timetable for the unit's restart, he said.

The firm sells excess power supply from the plant's power units to other users.