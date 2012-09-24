Japan's JX restarts Muroran CDU after problem

TOKYO, Sept 24 Japan's top oil refiner, JX
Nippon Oil & Energy Corp, said it restarted the 180,000-barrels
per day sole crude distillation unit (CDU) at its Muroran
refinery in northern Japan on Friday, four days after an
unplanned shutdown.
The CDU was shut due to a problem with some unidentified
secondary unit, a company spokesman said on Monday. The company
did not say if the problem with the secondary unit had been
fixed. There was no problem with product shipments from the
refinery during the brief shutdown.
JX is a wholly owned unit of JX Holdings.