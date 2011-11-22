UPDATE 1-Kinder Morgan reports fire at Port Arthur terminal

(Adds details)

Nov 22 Kinder Morgan Energy Partners LP reported a fire at its petroleum coke terminal Monday in Port Arthur, Texas, in a filing with the U.S. National Response Center.

In the filing on Tuesday, the company said an emergency response team was onsite, but the cause of the fire had not been determined.

Kinder Morgan, a pipeline transportation and energy storage company, bought the terminal in Port Arthur from TGS Development Group in June to provide services to Total Petrochemicals USA .

Kinder Morgan runs the facility that handles petcoke from Total's Port Arthur refinery -- which produces more than 1 million tons a year of the by-product of oil refining.

Total and Kinder Morgan could not be reached for comment outside regular U.S. business hours. (Reporting by Antonita Devotta; Editing by Miral Fahmy)