Kinder Morgan reports fire at Port Arthur terminal

Nov 22 Kinder Morgan Energy Partners LP reported on Monday that a fire had hit its petroleum coke terminal in Port Arthur, Texas, in a filing with the U.S. National Response Center.

The filing, made on Tuesday, said an emergency response team was onsite.

Kinder Morgan, a pipeline transportation and energy storage company, bought the terminal in Port Arthur from TGS Development Group in June to provide services to Total Petrochemicals USA . (Reporting by Antonita Devotta; editing by Miral Fahmy)