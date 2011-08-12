UPDATE 1-KNOC says Newfoundland refinery restarting soon

Sears, Kmart drop 31 Trump Home items from their online shops
Feb 11 Major U.S. retailers Sears and Kmart this week removed 31 Trump Home items from their online product offerings to focus on more profitable items, a spokesman said on Saturday.
CALGARY, Alberta Aug 12 Korea National Oil Corp [KOILC.UL] will resume production at its 115,000 barrel per day refinery in Come by Chance, Newfoundland, this weekend a spokeswoman said on Friday.
Gloria Slade, a spokeswoman for KNOC's North Atlantic Refining unit, said in an email that a maintenance turnaround that began in May has been completed, with vessels pressuring up and feed being introduced to processing units.
The restart of the refinery is taking longer than expected. The company had initially expected to resume production in the first week of August. (Reporting by Scott Haggett)
LOS ANGELES, Feb 11 Walt Disney Co is raising the admission price for its U.S. theme parks by as much as $5 for some single-day tickets starting on Sunday.
HAMBURG/BERLIN, Feb 11 Ex-Volkswagen Chairman Ferdinand Piech, who resigned after a showdown with former chief executive Martin Winterkorn, has refused to testify to German lawmakers investigating a possible government's role in the VW emissions scandal, according to his lawyer.