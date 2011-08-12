UPDATE 1-KNOC says Newfoundland refinery restarting soon

CALGARY, Alberta Aug 12 Korea National Oil Corp [KOILC.UL] will resume production at its 115,000 barrel per day refinery in Come by Chance, Newfoundland, this weekend a spokeswoman said on Friday.

Gloria Slade, a spokeswoman for KNOC's North Atlantic Refining unit, said in an email that a maintenance turnaround that began in May has been completed, with vessels pressuring up and feed being introduced to processing units.

The restart of the refinery is taking longer than expected. The company had initially expected to resume production in the first week of August. (Reporting by Scott Haggett)