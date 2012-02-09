Japan's KPI reports oil leak from near naphtha tank

TOKYO Feb 9 Japanese refiner Kyokuto Petroleum Industries (KPI) on Thursday confirmed an oil leak from near one of the naphtha tanks at its sole 175,000 barrels per day Chiba refinery, east of Tokyo, a company official said.

The firm was trying to contain the leak and collect the spilled naphtha, the official said, adding that he could not comment on whether the incident would have any impact on refining operations or shipments.

KPI is a 50-50 joint venture between the ExxonMobil Japan group, Japan's second-largest oil refiner, and Mitsui Oil Co, a subsidiary of Mitsui & Co.