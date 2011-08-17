版本:
UPDATE 1-L.A. gasoline jumps 9 cents on EIA draw - trade

 * September California gasoline jumps 11 cents
 * No new refinery breakdowns immediately seen
 (Adds details, background)
 HOUSTON, Aug 17 Wholesale gasoline
differentials jumped 9 cents on Wednesday after the U.S. Energy
Information Administration reported a 1.78-million-barrel draw
last week on West Coast gasoline stocks, traders said.
 The draw comes as August-delivery gasoline blended to meet
California's strict environmental standards is nearing expiry,
expected no later than Monday, traders said.
 August California gasoline traded on Wednesday morning at a
2-cent premium to September NYMEX RBOB gasoline. On Tuesday,
California gasoline finished at a 7-cent discount.
 September-delivery California gasoline sold at 15 cents on
top of the October NYMEX RBOB gasoline contract, a gain of 11
cents.
 Traders scrambled to find a California refinery with a
breakdown. No such malfunctions have been reported since Aug.
10, however, when Exxon Mobil Corp's (XOM.N)
149,500-barrels-per-day Torrance plant reported one.
 By the end of last week, Exxon said the Los Angeles-area
refinery was back to normal operations.
 (Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Dale Hudson)

