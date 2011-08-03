Lion Oil restarts gas process unit at El Dorado refinery-filing

Aug 3 Lion Oil restarted a gas processing unit at its 75,000 barrel-per-day El Dorado, Arkansas refinery after an unexpected shutdown, according to a filing with the National Response Center.

"Sour natural gas was vent through the sour gas flare for 20 minutes due to the unexpected shutdown of the gas processing unit at Lion Oil refinery," the filing said.

The filing with the regulators said the release was secured and the flaring halted. However, it added the specific cause had not been determined.

The NRC filing mentioned Great Lakes Chemical Corp as the suspected responsible party for the incident, which occurred Tuesday afternoon.

(Reporting by Naveen Arul and Koustav Samanta in Bangalore)