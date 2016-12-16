Houston refinery worker's death due to natural causes -official

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
HOUSTON Dec 16 A worker found unconscious at Lyondell Basell Industries Houston refinery on Thursday died from natural causes, the Harris County medical examiner's office said on Friday.
An autopsy found hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease to be the cause of death of the 56-year-old man, said Tricia Bentley, spokeswoman for the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.
The worker was unresponsive when found at the refinery on Thursday morning. He was taken to a Houston-area hospital where he was declared dead. (Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.