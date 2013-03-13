UPDATE 1-Lyondell Houston refinery changing crude slates

* Venezuela supplied about 50 pct of crude used in 2012
* Lyondell preparing refinery to triple Canadian crude usage
HOUSTON, March 13 Lyondell Basell Industries NV
is preparing its 268,000 barrel per day (bpd) Houston
refinery to run new supplies of crude oil becoming available,
especially from Canada, the company said in a presentation to
Wall Street analysts on Wednesday.
The company is spending $50 million to nearly triple its
capacity to run heavy Canadian crude at the Houston refinery, to
175,000 bpd from 60,000 bpd.
The overhaul to convert a crude distillation unit and a
coking unit to refine crude from Canada's tar sands fields in
Alberta is "just finishing up," Chief Executive Jim Gallogly
said. The work began in mid-February and is expected to be
completed by mid-April.
Lyondell has already been changing the crude slate at the
refinery, primarily as it moved away from a 13-year partnership
with Venezuela's national oil company Petroleos de Venezuela SA
(PDVSA) that ended in 2006. Under that pact, heavy,
sour Venezuelan crude was the primary feed for the plant.
Use of Venezuelan crude fell sharply between 2009 and 2012
at the Houston refinery, Lyondell said. About 50 percent of the
crude used in 2012 was from Venezuela, down from 86 percent in
2009.
While the refinery is preparing to triple the volume of
Canadian crude it can run, new pipelines like TransCanada's
controversial Keystone XL will be required to ship oil from
Alberta's tar sands fields to U.S. Gulf Coast refineries. The
earliest the Keystone XL will be available is 2015.
A pipeline between Canada's tar sands oil fields and the
U.S. Gulf Coast could offer transportation cost savings for
Lyondell of up to $200 million over shipment by rail, the
company said. Pipeline shipment would cost $8 per barrel, while
rail shipment would cost $15 to $16 a barrel.