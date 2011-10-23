Lyondell Houston refinery ops unaffected by fire

HOUSTON Oct 23 Operations at Lyondell Basell's (LYB.N) 280,390 barrel per day Houston refinery were unaffected by a fire Friday and Saturday in a out-of-service MEK unit scheduled for demolition, a company spokesman said.

"It has not interrupted refinery operations," said Lyondell spokesman David Harpole.

The fire broke out while the unit, which boosts the refinable material in a barrel of crude oil, was being prepared for demolition, Harpole said. No injuries were reported due to the fire. (Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Diane Craft) (erwin.seba@thomsonreuters.com; +1 713 210 8508; Reuters Messaging: erwin.seba.reuters.com@reuters.net))