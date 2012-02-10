版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 2月 11日 星期六 00:24 BJT

Lyondell says Houston refinery ran at 93 pct in Q4

HOUSTON Feb 10 Lyondell Basell said on Friday that its 280,390 barrel per day (bpd) Houston refinery ran at 93 percent of capacity in the fourth quarter of 2011.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐