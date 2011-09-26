版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 9月 27日 星期二 05:38 BJT

Lyondell Houston refinery performs SRU work - sources

 Sept 26 Lyondell Basell's (LYB.N)
280,390-barrels-per-day Houston refinery was running at reduced
rates while performing work on sulfur recovery units on Monday,
trade and industry sources said.
 The work is expected to continue through late October, the
sources said.
 A Lyondell spokesman declined to discuss operations at the
refinery.
 (Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Dale Hudson)

