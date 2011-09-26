Lyondell Houston refinery performs SRU work - sources

Sept 26 Lyondell Basell's ( LYB.N ) 280,390-barrels-per-day Houston refinery was running at reduced rates while performing work on sulfur recovery units on Monday, trade and industry sources said.

The work is expected to continue through late October, the sources said.

A Lyondell spokesman declined to discuss operations at the refinery. (Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Dale Hudson)