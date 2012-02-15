UPDATE 1-Marathon Garyville refinery hit by partial power loss

Feb 15 Marathon Petroleum Corp's
464,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Garyville, Louisiana, refinery was
hit by a partial power loss on Wednesday morning, according to
the company and Louisiana State Police.
Marathon called the power interruption minor.
"MPC's Garyville refinery experienced a minor power
interruption this morning which resulted in gases being sent to
the refinery's flaring system," said spokesman Shane Pochard in
a statement. "Beyond that, MPC does not comment on refinery
operations."
Multiple units at the refinery, which is the third largest
in the United States, were affected by a power outage at about
11 a.m. local time (1700 GMT), the state police said.
The power outage lasted about 20 minutes, the state police
said.