UPDATE 1-Marathon Garyville refinery hit by partial power loss

Feb 15 Marathon Petroleum Corp's 464,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Garyville, Louisiana, refinery was hit by a partial power loss on Wednesday morning, according to the company and Louisiana State Police. Marathon called the power interruption minor. "MPC's Garyville refinery experienced a minor power interruption this morning which resulted in gases being sent to the refinery's flaring system," said spokesman Shane Pochard in a statement. "Beyond that, MPC does not comment on refinery operations." Multiple units at the refinery, which is the third largest in the United States, were affected by a power outage at about 11 a.m. local time (1700 GMT), the state police said. The power outage lasted about 20 minutes, the state police said.