UPDATE 1-Units down at Marathon's Louisiana refinery-sources

(Updates with company declining comment)

HOUSTON, July 6 A reformer and hydrocracker remained shut for unplanned work on Wednesday at Marathon Petroleum Co's (MPC.N) 464,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) refinery in Garyville, Louisiana, traders said.

They said the units were shut last Thursday.

A Marathon Petroleum spokesman declined comment on Wednesday. (Reporting by Kristen Hays and Erwin Seba; Editing by Marguerita Choy)