Marathon shut down, restarted crude unit at Kentucky refinery

NEW YORK, June 4 Marathon Petroleum Corp
restarted a crude distillation unit at its 212,000
barrels-per-day (bpd) refinery in Catlettsburg, Kentucky last
week after it shut the unit to repair a failed pump, according
to a filing with state regulators.
The number 3 unit was shut down after the pump failure
resulted in emissions. The spare pump was out of service for
maintenance, the filing said.
Marathon had reported planned work on a sulfur recovery unit
at the refinery in early May and expected to bring the unit back
online at the end of May.
The company declined to comment on its refinery operations.