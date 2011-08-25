Marathon says Texas City refinery hit by power blip

BRIEF-Foundation Building Materials shares open 12.9 pct above IPO price in debut
* Foundation Building Materials Inc shares open at $15.80 in debut, above IPO price of $14.00 per share Further company coverage:
HOUSTON Aug 25 Marathon Petroleum Corp's (MPC.N) 76,000 barrel per day (bpd) Texas City, Texas, refinery was hit by a "minor power blip" on Thursday morning, a company spokesman said.
BP Plc (BP.L) (BP.N) and Valero Energy Corp's (VLO.N) refineries in Texas City were also hit by a brief power interruption on Thursday morning, according to Texas City officials.
Marathon declined to discuss the power blip's impact on operations at the Texas City refinery. (Reporting by Erwin Seba and Kristen Hays)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.27 pct, S&P 0.20 pct, Nasdaq 0.18 pct (Updates to open)
* Vanguard Group Inc reports a 5.15 percent passive stake in Coca Cola Bottling Co Consolidated as of December 31, 2016 -SEC filing Source text for Eikon: [ID:http://bit.ly/2kbiy3b] Further company coverage: