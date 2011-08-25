版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 8月 26日 星期五 00:58 BJT

Marathon says Texas City refinery hit by power blip

HOUSTON Aug 25 Marathon Petroleum Corp's (MPC.N) 76,000 barrel per day (bpd) Texas City, Texas, refinery was hit by a "minor power blip" on Thursday morning, a company spokesman said.

BP Plc (BP.L) (BP.N) and Valero Energy Corp's (VLO.N) refineries in Texas City were also hit by a brief power interruption on Thursday morning, according to Texas City officials.

Marathon declined to discuss the power blip's impact on operations at the Texas City refinery. (Reporting by Erwin Seba and Kristen Hays)

