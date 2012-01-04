Marathon reports units shutdown at Texas City refinery

BRIEF-Seair announces default on senior debt
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
Jan 4 Marathon Petroleum Corp reported on Wednesday the shutdown of the platformer and udex units for routine maintenance at its 76,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Texas City refinery, according to a filing with state pollution regulators.
The filing with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality said the event would last from 4-7 Jan.
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.