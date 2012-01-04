版本:
Marathon reports units shutdown at Texas City refinery

Jan 4 Marathon Petroleum Corp reported on Wednesday the shutdown of the platformer and udex units for routine maintenance at its 76,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Texas City refinery, according to a filing with state pollution regulators.

The filing with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality said the event would last from 4-7 Jan.

