UPDATE 2-Delta readying Trainer refinery for restart-source

* Trainer, Pennsylvania, readies for restart after major
overhaul
* Problems found in gasoline-making fluid catalytic cracking
unit
By Janet McGurty
NEW YORK, Sept 18 The crude distillation unit at
the 185,000 barrel-per-day refinery of Delta Air Lines Inc's
Monroe Energy unit in Trainer, Pennsylvania, is heating
up and on circulation in preparation for restart, a source
familiar with the situation.
The sulfur recovery unit is also ready for restart, but
unforeseen issues with the 53,000-barrel-per-day gasoline-making
fluid catalytic cracking unit will delay the restart of that
unit for at least a week and maybe longer, the source said.
The second crude oil heater is undergoing extensive
maintenance and is expected to come back up in a week or so, the
source said.
Delta bought the refinery last spring from Phillips 66
to control fuel costs. ConocoPhillips shut the plant at
the end of September 2011 as it sought to minimize exposure to
high-cost, low-margin East Coast refinery operations.
Although the plant was preserved at shutdown to be able to
be restarted with a minimum of damage to piping and units,
problems with the gasoline-making fluid catalytic cracking unit
were found during a major turnaround on the unit that began in
early July.
Delta expected to spend about $100 million to increase jet
fuel production at the refinery to 52,000 bpd, or about 32
percent of output, while reducing production of gasoline.
Monroe signed a three-year deal with BP Plc to
supply crude oil to the facility. Under a product-offtake deal,
Monroe will exchange gasoline and other refined products from
Trainer for jet fuel from Phillips 66 and BP elsewhere in the
country through multi-year agreements.
Delta is the first U.S. airline to buy an oil refinery,
aiming to manage growing fuel costs. The airline expects the
refinery to reduce its annual fuel bill, which reached $12
billion last year, by $300 million.
Delta President Ed Bastian told a Deutsche Bank conference
earlier this month that Delta could save even more as the
carrier was looking to bring in Bakken crude from North Dakota
to supply the refinery at prices that could be equivalent to
West Texas Intermediate or lower.
The refinery currently processes more expensive crude from
the North Sea and Africa.