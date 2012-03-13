版本:
Shell reports faulty instrument at Norco, LA, refinery

March 13 Shell Oil Co on Tuesday reported emissions due to faulty instruments at a PGC unit at Motiva Enterprises' 234,700 barrel-per-day Norco, Louisiana refinery, according to a filing with the U.S. National Response Center.

The incident happened around 06:00 am, local time, Monday, the filing said.

