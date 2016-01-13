Timeline for completion of Motiva Port Arthur turnaround unclear - spokesman

BRIEF-Penn National Gaming says enters into new credit facilities
* Penn national gaming enters into new credit facilities and completes refinancing transactions
HOUSTON Jan 12 The timeline to complete a turnaround underway at units of Motiva's 603,000 barrel-per-day Port Arthur refinery is not yet determined, a spokesman for the joint-venture refinery said on Tuesday.
The refinery first went into turnaround during the last week of December, the spokesman said.
Planned work is underway on a 195,000 barrel-per-day vacuum pipe still and a 49,000 barrel-per-day crude distillation unit, according to an earlier report from IIR that said it would last 30 days.
Mars Sour crude differentials weakened by nearly 30 cents on Tuesday amid curtailed demand from the refiner, trading down to a $4.00 a barrel discount to WTI, according to traders. (Reporting by Liz Hampton; Editing by Terry Wade)
* Halina McGregor appointed chief financial officer succeeding patricia mannard Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
NEW YORK, Jan 19 Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will pay $50 million to resolve a U.S. lawsuit accusing it of violating federal law by providing beneficiaries of government healthcare programs discounts and other incentives to fill their prescriptions at its pharmacies.