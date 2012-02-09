Motiva Port Arthur FCC, Alky, HCU back in production -sources

HOUSTON Feb 8 Motiva Enterprises' 285,000 barrel per day (bpd) Port Arthur, Texas, refinery returned a gasoline-producing fluidic catalytic cracking unit, an alkylation unit and a hydrocracking unit to production on Wednesday following a Tuesday power outage, said sources familiar with refinery operations.

The units were ramping up to full production rates on Wednesday night, the sources said. A brief power outage on Tuesday morning knocked the units out of production, according to a notice the refinery filed with Texas pollution regulators.

Motiva is a 50-50 joint venture between Saudi Refining and Shell Oil Co, the U.S. unit of Royal Dutch Shell Plc.