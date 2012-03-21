Motiva restarting Port Arthur FCC -sources

HOUSTON, March 21 Motiva Enterprises'
285,000 barrel per day (bpd) Port Arthur, Texas, refinery was
restarting a gasoline-producing fluidic catalytic cracking unit
on Wednesday after it was knocked offline on Tuesday by a power
outage, according to sources familiar with refinery operations.
In a notice filed with the Texas Commission on Environmental
Quality, Motiva identified said FCC No. 3, along with a cat feed
hydrotreater and hydrocracker were affected by the outage caused
by heavy thunderstorms that moved across southeast Texas on
Tuesday afternoon.
Motiva is a joint U.S. refining venture between Saudi
Refining and Royal Shell Plc