New Motiva Port Arthur crude unit out of production -sources

HOUSTON, June 4 Motiva Enterprises newly commissioned 325,000 barrel per day (bpd) crude distillation unit at the 600,000 bpd Port Arthur, Texas, refinery was taken out of production following a malfunction early Monday, according to sources familiar with refinery operations. The unit was placed on circulation following vapor releases, the sources said. It could be returned to normal operation later on Monday. Gulf Coast gasoline differentials rose Monday morning as news of the Motiva outage permeated the market. Conventional M2 gasoline gained 1.50 cents per gallon to 10.50/9.50 cents under July RBOB futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange, while A2 CBOB climbed 2.00 cents to 12.00/11.00 cents under.