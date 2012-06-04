New Motiva Port Arthur crude unit out of production -sources

HOUSTON, June 4 Motiva Enterprises
newly commissioned 325,000 barrel per day (bpd) crude
distillation unit at the 600,000 bpd Port Arthur, Texas,
refinery was taken out of production following a malfunction
early Monday, according to sources familiar with refinery
operations.
The unit was placed on circulation following vapor releases,
the sources said. It could be returned to normal operation later
on Monday.
Gulf Coast gasoline differentials rose Monday morning as
news of the Motiva outage permeated the market. Conventional M2
gasoline gained 1.50 cents per gallon to 10.50/9.50 cents under
July RBOB futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange, while A2
CBOB climbed 2.00 cents to 12.00/11.00 cents under.