REFILE-Oscar best actor race is tale of two opposites
LOS ANGELES, Feb 23 Denzel Washington plays a talkative, bombastic, larger-than-life dad whose personality leaps off the screen.
HOUSTON, June 8 A newly commissioned 325,000-barrels-per-day crude distillation unit remained out of production on Friday at Motiva Enterprises' 600,000-bpd Port Arthur, Texas refinery, sources familiar with operations at the plant said.
No firm date has been set for returning the crude unit to production, the sources said. Workers were still attempting to find the source of the leak that is interfering with the unit's operation.
Once the source of the leak is found, repairs and restoration of production are expected to take between two and three days, they said.
LOS ANGELES, Feb 23 Denzel Washington plays a talkative, bombastic, larger-than-life dad whose personality leaps off the screen.
BARCELONA, Feb 26 Nokia sees demand for higher speed 4G network equipment starting to recover this year, led by Japan, the company's chief executive Rajeev Suri said on Sunday as he announced a series of contracts with telecom operators.
Feb 26 Alberto Salazar, the coach of Britain's Olympic champion Mo Farah, has been accused of using prohibited infusions of supplements to improve the performance of his runners, the Sunday Times reported citing a leaked United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) report.