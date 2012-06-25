Motiva Texas refinery restoring HCU production-sources

HOUSTON, June 25 Motiva Enterprises' 600,000 barrel per day (bpd) Port Arthur, Texas, refinery was restoring production on its new 75,000 bpd hydrocracking unit (HCU) on Monday following a malfunction on Saturday, according to sources familiar with refineries.

The unit was taken out of production on Saturday after a series of problems required workers to depressure and stabilize the unit, according to a notice filed with Texas pollution regulators.

Motiva is a joint venture between Royal Dutch Shell Plc and Saudi Aramco. An HCU produces gasoline and diesel.