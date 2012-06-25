Motiva Texas refinery restoring HCU production-sources

HOUSTON, June 25 Motiva Enterprises'
600,000 barrel per day (bpd) Port Arthur, Texas, refinery was
restoring production on its new 75,000 bpd hydrocracking unit
(HCU) on Monday following a malfunction on Saturday, according
to sources familiar with refineries.
The unit was taken out of production on Saturday after a
series of problems required workers to depressure and stabilize
the unit, according to a notice filed with Texas pollution
regulators.
Motiva is a joint venture between Royal Dutch Shell Plc
and Saudi Aramco. An HCU produces gasoline
and diesel.